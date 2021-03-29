Roja: Roja kidnaps Anu – Tellyexpress

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier its seen that Roja gets good news from Amuthanayaki help Now it will be seen that Roja kidnaps Anu

In the previous episode, it is seen that Amuthanayaki assures to Roja thay everything will be alright soon. Everything going to happen which she craved for? Shenbagam prays to god and asks the priest to give the prasad to temple peoples. Shenbagam and Roja are standing opposite each other but didn’t notice. The priest gives the prasad to Roja. She gets illusion like Shenbagam giving it to her. Kalpana mentions it as god’s signs. Roja mentions Arjun as Mama. Kalpana teases her. She gets the illusion of Shenbagam feeding laddoo to Roja. Arjun and Kalpana feeds laddo to Roja. Anu and Annapoorna visit Manickam. He informs Anu that he brought jewels for Anu’s birthday. Annapoorna says to him that Shenbagam’s 500 sovereign jewels are there for Anu. Manickam shows the jewels to Anu. She expresses her happiness to him. Manickam informs Annapoorna that he won’t attend the party reasoning Arjun and Roja will be there. Annapoorna assures him they won’t attend the party. Manickam agrees to attend the party. Amuthanayaki informs Roja that she is going to meet her mother soon.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Anu gets out of her car. Some goons kidnap her inside the van. Anu struggles to release her hand from them. They blindfold her and takes her to one dark place. Anu questions them who are? Why did they kidnap her? Arjun releases her hand and makes her unfold her eyes. Roja says to Anu that she is hell angry with Anu for her deeds. She says to Anu that she is staying in Roja’s place.

What will happen next? Will Arjun find out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get her rights in that house? The upcoming episode will answer our all questions.