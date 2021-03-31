ENTERTAINMENT

Roja: Sakshi and Anu’s evil move

Roja: Sakshi and Anu's evil move

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier its seen that Arjun challenges Anu Now it will be seen that Anu and Sakshi’s evil move

In the previous episode it seen that Roja says to Annapoorna that Anu is not heir of this house. Annapoorna supports Anu and questions Roja she don’t have rights to blame her. Annapoorna mentions Roja as greedy. Arjun deny it and blames Anu is the greedy one. Arjun says to her that he will prove it. Annapoorna teases him that he was trying hard to prove it. But it won’t happen in any time. Arjun says to her that she will regret for this one day. Annapoorna stills supporting Anu. Arjun asks Anu to accept his challenge to prove that she is heir of this house by doing rituals in temple. Kalpana narrates to Annapoorna about the rituals. Anu tries to provoke Arjun but he didn’t fall for her trick. Annapoorna convinces Anu and asks her to accept it. She nods. Purushothaman asks Aswin to clean the house soon. He informs to Aswin that he going to perform Pooja marriage with his sister’s son. Aswin gets angry and hold his collar. Pooja says to her father that he is cheating them. Anu keeps thinking about Arjun and Roja’s word. Arjun calls to Anu and talks with her like black mailer. Anu gets frustrate. Roja smirks seeing her condition.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Roja teases Anu by saying she is similiar to the poster which came to wrong address. Anu gets angry on Roja and tries to slap her. Roja holds her hand and glares her. Arjun says to Roja she must break the hand which is doing wrong things. Anu gets shock to hear it. Sakthi and Anu are in ground. Sakshi sets one dummy doll inside the circle and burns the circle. That dummy also starts to burn in fire. Sakshi says to Anu that Roja will burn like this tomorrow. What will happen next? Will Arjun stops them?

What will happen next? Will Arjun find out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get’s her rights in that house? Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions. Stays tune with our page for more updates.

