Roja Selvamani’s journey from silver screen to Andhra Cabinet | Amaravati News

AMARAVATI: Luck has finally smiled on actor-politician RK Roja as she found a berth in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet.

The two-time MLA and firebrand leader of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) took oath as a member of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s revamped Cabinet on Monday.



Shouldering a new responsibility in her career, the 49-year-old was quick to announce her decision to bid adieu to shootings.

A member of Andhra Pradesh assembly from Nagari in Chittoor district, Roja announced that she will stop shooting for films and television programmes. The anchor will also stay away from ‘Jabardasth’, a popular Telugu comedy show.

After YSRCP stormed to power in 2019, Roja was a strong contender for the ministerial position. She, however, had to contend with the post of chairperson of Andhra…