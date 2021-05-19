ENTERTAINMENT

Roja will confront Manickam!: Roja

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier we saw that Roja confessed the truth to Manifest . Viewers will see that Roja will confront Manickam!

In the previous episode we saw; Roja dreamt that someone tried to stab Shanthamoorthy in jail. She got her conscious. She informed to Kalpana about Anu’s plan. Annapoorna came there and tried to convince Roja that she misheard the things Anu was innocent. Roja stood adamant in her point. Divya got down from her car and met her henchman. She shared a plan with them. Manickam visited Annapoorna house to discuss with Anu about the case. He informed to all about Arjun case. Roja wished to talk with Manickam but Annapoorna didn’t allowed her. Kalpana supported Roja so Annapoorna started complain Kalpana. Pratap got irritated and asked them to stop arguing. Roja revealed the truth to Manickam. Yasodha and Balu blamed Roja. Roja forewarned Manickam

In the upcoming episode viewers will see; Roja will alert Manickam that Anu gonna teach a lesson to him in future. Roja will stop Manickam from leaving and says to him that all are showing love to the person whom not deserved it. Manickam will complain to Roja that she trying to prove she is his daughter. Roja will shout she is his daughter.

What will happen next? Will Manickam understand Anu’s real face? Will Roja prove to all she is real daughter of Shenbagam?

Upcoming episode will answer to our all questions stay tune with our space for more updates.

