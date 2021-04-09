ENTERTAINMENT

Roja: Will Manickam get conscious? – Tellyexpress

Roja Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on TellyExpress.com

Sun tv fame Roja serial never fails to entertain its audience since the first episode is now gearing up for further drama. Earlier we saw that Annapoorna mentioned Roja as ‘ unlucky’. Now it’s will be seen that Manickam will get conscious.

In the previous episode we saw; Anu teased Manickam’s state. Roja showed black and blue Anu. Anu complained to Arjun about it. Arjun didn’t give heed to her. Annapoorna blamed Roja as the reason behind Manickam’s state. Roja denied it. Arjun challenged them that he prove to all that Anu is not her granddaughter on Roja’s birthday. Annapoorna argued with him. The doctor praised Roja for admitting Manickam at the correct time. He appreciated her presence of sense. Annapoorna scolded Roja for praying to Shenbagam.

In Today’s episode, we see; Annapoorna’s complaints to Kalpana, that she is giving more importance to Roja than her. Kalpana asks Annapoorna to stop comparing like this. Annapoorna mentions Roja as ‘unlucky’. She blames Roja is behind Manickam’s state. Roja denies it. Roja says to Annapoorna that she is ready to leave for her wish. Annapoorna talks with her in irony. She complaints that Roja will pretend like leaving. But Arjun will bring her back home. Anu asks Roja to stop mentioning Arjun as ‘ Mama’. Roja gets angry at her. She warns Anu that she will leave this house for Annapoorna, but she will never take her eyes from Anu’s move. She further says that Anu is here not only for money but also to escape from the ‘ Bhayya murder’ case. She is living in this house pretending like ‘ Shenbagam’ daughter. Arjun stops Roja from leaving the house. Arjun warns Annapoorna that he will take Pratap and Kalpana with him while leaving. Aswin is teasing Meghnan. Jaya is trying to impress Aswin. Pooja dislikes it. Aswin lies to Meghanan. Roja cries thinking about the incident. Arjun consoles her.

In the upcoming episode, it’s will see that Roja praying to god. Shenbagam meets Amuthanayaki. She says to Shenbagam it’s time for her to leave. Shenbagam going in auto. Meanwhile, all are present near Manickam. They are trying to wake him up. Manickam is not opening his eyes for anyone. But he gets movement while Roja mentions him as ‘ Father’. Roja cries holding his hand. Will he find out that Roja is his real daughter?

What will happen next? Will Arjun find out Shenbagam is alive? When will Roja get her rights in that house? The upcoming episode will answer our all questions. Stays tuned with our page for more updates.

