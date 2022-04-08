Rojas suffered a fractured tibia and fibula and suffered from Buenos Aires. will undergo surgery

Photo: AFP

River Plate’s Paraguayan defender Robert Rojas fractured the tibia and fibula of his right leg during a match that saw Argentina beat Peru’s Alianza Lim 1-0 for Group F on Wednesday night. Returned with the squad to undergo surgery in the Copa Libertadores and Buenos Aires.

Rojas said, “You have to be strong, there is no other, I thank all the people who support me on the network and write on my cell phone. I feel everyone’s love, it’s the first time That’s when I’m so badly injured.” In conversation with the Paraguayan radio program “Ftbol a lo Grande”.

Regarding Peruvian striker Aldair Rodriguez, who injured him and who went to the hotel at dawn to apologize, Rojas said: “I told him to be calm, it’s not happening …