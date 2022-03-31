Rolex introduced 3 new watches at the Watches and Wonders 2022 show in Geneva: a black and green GMT-Master II, an Air-King and a Yacht-Master 42 in yellow gold

Rolex unveiled its new models at the Watches and Wonders 2022 show in Geneva on Wednesday 30 March. the most striking is undoubtedly Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, Proposed in a new version for left-handers: the curved crown is actually placed on the left side of the case while the date window on the dial is at 9 o’clock. Rolex further states that this version of the GMT-Master II, in Oystersteel and equipped with an Oyster bracelet, “also features a one-piece two-tone Cerachrom bezel disc in green and black ceramic”. This is the first time that these two colors have appeared together on this model. This novelty, with a diameter of 40 mm, is also equipped with the caliber 3285, a new movement that allows the watch to display the hour, minute, second and date as well as the second time zone in 24-hour format. As for the power reserve, it is 70 hours.

