Rolex’s New 2022 Releases Are Big and Bold

While the Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva brings an avalanche of new pieces from nearly every watchmaker on the planet, none are quite as eagerly anticipated as the Crown. This is despite the fact that Rolex goes at glacial speeds, changes shape or swaps out bracelets, and occasionally reintroduces older models. But this year, Rolex took a slightly bigger swing. Here is the big news from the brand at the world’s biggest watch show.

it’s too easy to be green

