Rolex’s new GMT Master II is their first left-hand watch

We’re on the ground in Geneva, Switzerland, covering Watches & Wonders – the biggest watch event of the year. Follow all releases here and on instagram,

Well here’s a watch that no one saw coming: The Rolex GMT Master II Ref. 126720VTNR, Left-handed model in green and black. Crown will, of course, periodically update its flagship models with repeated references to years that don’t necessarily correspond to major anniversaries. However, Rolex has never released a left-handed model before – and certainly not in the GMT Master II.

Let’s see what this new Southeast Rolex is all about, shall we?