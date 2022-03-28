Roman Abramovich and negotiators ‘poisoned’ during Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and many Ukrainian The interlocutors were allegedly poisoned during peace talks earlier this month.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Abramovich, among others, suffered symptoms of poisoning after talks in Kyiv.

Abramovich participated in the talks after a request from Ukraine to help end the Russian offensive.

ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachru breaks down what he knows about Roman Abramovich’s poisoning

At least two senior members of the Ukrainian team were also affected, according to WSJ and Bellingcat.

Bellingcat commissioned expert chemical weapons analysis, which decided the poisons were most likely intentional.

For expert analysis on the subject, listen to the Ukraine episode of What You Need to Know…