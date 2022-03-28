Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian interlocutors suffered symptoms of poisoning after meeting with Russian representatives

(Reuters)

russian tycoon Roman AbramovichThose who have attended negotiating meetings between Ukraine and Russia have suffered symptoms of possible poisoning, which have affected two negotiators in Kyiv, according to sources close to the matter.

The former owners of the Chelsea club, which were in Moscow, Kyiv, Lviv and other cities where communication is taking place, developed “Symptoms including red eyes, persistent and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their face and hands”, sources told the newspaper. Wall Street Journal.

Those close to him accused the suspect of attacks on hard-line areas of the Kremlin, which are believed to have been trying to sabotage talks that tried to stop the war. Near another source…