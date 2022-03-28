‘Roman Abramovich and Ukraine’s peace negotiators showed signs of poisoning’

Russian oligarch and (former) Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich, according to American shows wall street journal Symptoms of poisoning. Abramovich, like at least two Ukrainian peace negotiators, is said to have contracted it during peace talks in Kyiv earlier this month.

“Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and two peace negotiators developed traits that they blame on Moscow hardliners, who believe they are trying to sabotage negotiations to end the war,” the statement said. wall street journalI Abramovich traveled between Moscow, Lviv and Kyiv for peace talks among others.

Symptoms faced by Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators: persistent watery and painful red eyes, peeling skin on the face and hands. According to several sources, the lives of Abramovich and the peace negotiators are not in danger and …