Roman Abramovich and Ukraine’s peace negotiators suffer suspected poisoning

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr Abramovich, Ukrainian MP Rustam Umerov and another interlocutor developed symptoms after a March 3 meeting in Kyiv, which included red eyes, persistent and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their face and hands, the people said. Mr. Abramovich has been locked between Moscow, Belarus and other negotiating sites since Russia invaded Ukraine.