According to sources, Roman Abramovich and Ukraine’s peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv in early March.

At least two senior members of the Russian oligarch and the Ukrainian delegation developed symptoms that included red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter said. wall street journal and find new outlet bellingcat,

Independent Understands that the current Chelsea FC boss suffered temporary blindness for several hours following the poisoning, but recovered quickly.

Mr Abramovich accepted a request by Ukraine in late February to help end Vladimir Putin’s invasion, just days after it began, and is said to be still interested in mediating…