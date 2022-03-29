Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators were reportedly poisoned – but the US casts doubts. world News

A US official has cast doubt on claims that sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators were poisoned earlier this month.

Abramovich suffered symptoms including red eyes, persistent and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their hands and faces, a source confirmed to Sky News, following a meeting on Ukrainian territory on March 3.

According to a person close to the case, Mr. Abramovich lost his sight for several hours.

The investigation website Bellingcat said the symptoms were “consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons”.

Although a US official said on Monday that “intelligence overstates” the cause was environmental, “not poisoning”.

Meanwhile, the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development…