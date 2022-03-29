Roman Abramovich: Chelsea boss ‘experiencing symptoms of suspected chemical weapons poisoning’ after talks in Kyiv football news

Roman Abramovich is reportedly ‘fine’ after suffering symptoms of suspected poisoning from ‘chemical weapons’ and is continuing peace talks over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to investigative website Bellingcat, Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms including “piercing in the eye”, but the dosage and type of venom were insufficient to cause life-threatening complications and “most likely to be intimidating”. Was”.

sky sports news It also understands that Abramovich’s life is not in danger after the incident. Chelsea have been contacted for comment.

Bellingcat tweeted: “Bellingcat can confirm that on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022, three members of the delegation participating in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia experienced …