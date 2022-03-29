Roman Abramovich: Chelsea boss resumes peace talks after ‘suspected chemical weapons poisoning symptoms’ football news

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich has resumed his role in Ukraine-Russia peace talks after suffering from ‘symptoms of suspected chemical weapons poisoning’.

Abramovich and Ukraine’s peace negotiators were reportedly poisoned earlier this month, but a US official has cast doubt on the claims.

The Russian oligarch has traveled to Istanbul for two days of talks, which are attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

According to investigative website Bellingcat, Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms including “piercing in the eye”, but the dosage and type of venom were insufficient to cause life-threatening complications and “most likely to be intimidating”. Was”.

Bellingcat tweeted: “Bellingcat can …