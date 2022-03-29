Roman Abramovich faces suspected poisoning in Ukraine talks

Chelsea boss and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered the effects of suspected poison during talks in Kyiv earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Roman Abramovich. (source: Associated Press)

Abramovich, who is now under sanctions in Britain because of his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, suffered eye pain and peeling skin.

He traveled to Ukraine for several rounds of talks, reportedly meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was not impressed.

According to the WSJ, Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators were also affected.

It is reported that Russian fundamentalists were behind the poisoning.

Abramovich’s role is unclear, but a spokesman has previously said his influence is “limited”.

Investigative journalism organization Bellingcat said Abramovich and…