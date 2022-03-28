Roman Abramovich fell ill after Kyiv peace talks

Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich was among a group that suffered symptoms of poisoning after attending peace talks in Ukraine.

The Russian oligarch is involved in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

He is understood to have red eyes, persistent and painful tearing, and peeling skin on his face and hands since meeting at the beginning of the month – with at least two Ukrainian negotiators, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). ,

Sources told the PA news agency that Mr Abramovich has now recovered and is trying to help negotiate.

But a US official said intelligence suggests the illness of Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators was due to an environmental factor, not a poison.

The official told Reuters:…