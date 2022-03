Roman Arkadyevich Abramovich was born in Saratov, southwestern Russia, a few hundred miles from the border with Ukraine, in 1966. His mother, Irina, died of blood poisoning when he was one year old, and his father died two years later. Accident with a construction crane. Mr Abramovich was then raised by relatives, spending time in Komi in northwest Russia, where money was tight and winter temperatures were low.