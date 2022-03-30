Roman Abramovich makes public debut at Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Istanbul—a few weeks ago, Roman Abramovich The world’s best-known was the Russian oligarch, which proceeded to sell or transfer some of its trophy assets, such as English soccer powerhouse Chelsea FC, amid a series of following Western sanctions. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,

On Tuesday, he was playing a different public role: peace negotiator. Ukrainian officials say the Russian billionaire is filling an important, if unofficial, role as a backchannel for Moscow in peace talks that begin in fits and weeks. Ukraine’s negotiator David Arkhamia, the majority leader in the country’s parliament, said that Mr Abramovich had been included in the formal talks in Istanbul because his role as an informal go-between was now widely reported by the media. .