Roman Abramovich pictured at peace talks in Istanbul after ‘suspected poisoning’

Roman Abramovich is pictured in Turkey after recovering from suspected poisoning during his efforts to aid peace talks over the war in Ukraine.
According to Russia Today, Abramovich was seen meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the Dolmabahs Palace in Istanbul on Tuesday morning.
The Chelsea boss suffered symptoms after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, sources close to the situation told PA news agency on Monday.
Abramovich and at least two senior Ukrainian peace negotiators were said to be experiencing symptoms of…
Read Full News