Roman Abramovich poison attack, update, Chelsea ownership, Russia, backlash, peace talks

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators were the targets of a suspected poison attack, possibly by Moscow hardliners seeking to sabotage peace talks.

The billionaire businessman, recently slapped with sanctions by Western nations to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine, is reportedly closing in on Kyiv, Moscow and other negotiating sites.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report to AFP, saying: “Unfortunately it happened, the Wall Street Journal reported.”

