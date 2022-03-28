Roman Abramovich poisoned? – all football

The former Chelsea boss took part in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal unveils shocking information that Roman Abramovich Developing symptoms suggestive of poisoning.

The American newspaper reports that the former owner of the Chelsea club, who participated in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia (in Kyiv), may have been poisoned on the occasion of a meeting (along with two Ukrainian interlocutors).

The diary reveals that Abramovich suffers from eye problems (redness, tears), and that the skin on his face and hands is said to be peeling.

Western experts who witnessed the phenomenon said it was not clear whether the symptoms were due to a chemical or biological agent or some sort of electromagnetic radiation attack.