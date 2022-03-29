Roman Abramovich seen in Turkey at Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich was pictured during talks in Turkey on Tuesday as he and others attempted to make peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Russi Abramovich has been cleared by both the European Union and the UK government for alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But the 55-year-old is currently working as an informal mediator in talks hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It was reported earlier this week wall street journal that Abramovich had been the victim of an attempt to poison during the previous conversation.

Abramovich has also been present at meetings in Kyiv, Moscow and Belarus since Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to the Wall Street Journal, at the last meeting in Kyiv on March 3, Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators …