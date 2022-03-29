Roman Abramovich suffered poisoning during Ukrainian peace talks

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, reportedly suffered suspected poisoning along with at least 2 other senior peace negotiators from Ukraine. The billionaire oligarch suffered pain in the eyes, and peeling skin on the hands and face, after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month

Abramovich was acting as a mediator between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. Reportedly, the poisoning was orchestrated by hardliner Russians who wanted to sabotage the talks. Abramovich is reported to be fine now, and has recovered fully.

As per investigative journalism group Bellingcat, Abramovich and other Ukrainian negotiators developed the symptoms on the night between 3rd and 4th March. Abramovich and another Russian entrepreneur had held discussions with Ukraine MP Rustem…