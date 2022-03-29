Roman Abramovich suspected of poisoning after peace talks in Kyiv

Chelsea football club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian officials suffered symptoms of poisoning in Kyiv in early March following peace talks with Russia, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Two people said Abramovich had “completely missing” his eyesight for several hours, while a member of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Rustam Umarov, partially lost his sight.

“People went completely blind. , , The next day,” said a person close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We did not identify the substance. don’t know who was behind [the attack] – but it seems that Roman was the main target.”

The poisoning of Abramovich has come to the fore after a round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine this month.