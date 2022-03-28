Roman Abramovich suspected of ‘poisoning’ during Ukraine peace talks

When asked about the suspected poisoning, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolik said “there is a lot of speculation, there are various conspiracy theories”. Another member of the negotiating team, Rustam Umarov, urged people not to trust “unverified information”.

Citing intelligence, a United States official blamed an “environmental” reason for Abramovich and the negotiators being ill, “not poisoning, for example”. The official spoke on condition of anonymity and did not elaborate further.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked US President Joe Biden to hold off on imposing sanctions on Abramovich, conceding that the Russian oligarch could be a key go-between in talks.