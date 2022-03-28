According to Monday’s report, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and several Ukrainian officials were apparently poisoned while negotiating an end to the invasion of Moscow at a meeting where they were only served water and chocolate.

Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help ease the war, and at least two senior members involved in the negotiations were found peeling skin on their faces and hands after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month. Suffered from persistent and painful tearing, and red eyes. The Wall Street Journal reported.

The billionaire owner of British football club Chelsea FC also “disappeared completely” for several hours, while a member of the Ukrainian delegation, MP Rustam Umarov,…