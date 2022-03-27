The beginning of the end of the Roman Empire

That phrase "as father, like son" was certainly not true in the case of Emperor Commodus (reigned 176–192). Commodus was the only surviving son of the philosopher-emperor Marcus Aurelius (161-180). Title of the personal diaries of Aurelius Attention There are still sources of inspiration almost 2,000 years later.

Aurelius was the last in the so-called five good emperors, He was an outstanding ruler who saved Rome from invasion marcomanni,

But even though Aurelius was a very self-aware, intelligent, and realistic man, he also had blind spots.

In the film Gladiator, Commodus was portrayed as a corrupt emperor. However, Hollywood did him a favor – in fact, he was much more evil.