Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar’s return announced, the legend created havoc by sabotaging

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was a blast. WrestleMania close and that’s why WWE Focusing on making your shows great. रॉ (Raw) Some great matches and segments were seen in this episode. Well, in this article, we will look at the results of all the matches and segments in the episode of Raw.

– Kevin Owens segment on WWE Raw

The theme song for Stone Cold Steve Austin played and fans were delighted. It was later revealed that Kevin Owens was actually Austin’s lookalike. He came and cut the promo and insulted Stone Cold. Owens totally acted Austin. In no time, the theme song of Stone Cold Steve Austin played and it seemed that the veteran would enter. However, Owens was playing mind games. Later a beer was thrown from outside the ring but he was not caught. The former Universal Champion didn’t like this and called the man into the ring with a beer. He took a beer in his hand and then threw a stunner on him. Later, Kevin celebrated like Austin and threw the beer on the stage area in anger.

Seth Rollins was interviewed in the backstage segment. He was asked questions about WrestleMania. Seth did not answer and started laughing.

WWE announced that Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will appear on Raw next week. Both the veterans will take part in Raw after a long time.

– Dominic & Rey Mysterio vs Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Both the teams started the match in a tremendous way. The Miz was sitting at the commentary table. Seth Rollins entered in the middle and cut the promo from the stage area. He said that he can do anything to make it to WrestleMania. His mic was being switched off again and again and because of this he went backstage in anger. The match continued and Dominic eventually won by Frog Splash and pinned Robert Roode. After the match, Dolph attacked Dominic while The Miz targeted Mysterio. Miz took off his mask here.

ResultDominic and Rey Mysterio win

In a backstage segment, Seth Rollins demanded spots from Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville at WrestleMania. However, the officials denied this.

The Miz was interviewed backstage. During this he insulted Mysterios and claimed his victory. He told that he will gift Mysterio’s mask to Logan Paul.

– Omos vs Commander Aziz and Apollo Cruz (Handicap Match)

Before the match, Commander Aziz and Apollo Cruz attempted to placate Omos. However, he was not successful and then the match started. Omos had the upper hand throughout the match. In the end, they registered a massive victory pinning both the superstars. After the match, Omos cut the promo and held an open challenge.

Result: Omos won

– AJ Styles segment

AJ Styles entered after a long time and revealed that he was slightly injured. That’s why he was recovering by sitting at home. Styles said he wasn’t happy with Edge’s new look and last week’s promo. Styles later called Edge to fight him. Meanwhile, Seth entered and came and said that Styles should rest. Seth claimed to be in bad shape for Edge by taking his place. AJ Styles was not happy as Seth was trying to take his place. The Phenomenal One said that Seth is doing what he did with Owens last week. Seth challenges Styles to the match and if he wins, then he will get Styles’ place. AJ was not happy with this and then the WWE Officials came and fixed the match. If Seth wins, he will fight against Edge instead of Styles. Styles angrily attacked Seth but the former Universal Champion fled.

Backstage Queen Gelina tried to talk to Carmella but she was not paying attention. That’s why Gelina got angry and threw Carmella’s phone. Carmella slaps him. There was a backstage brawl between the Women’s Tag Team Champions which was stopped by the referee.

Backstage, AJ Styles lashed out at Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. He later said that he would make Rollins worse on his own.

– Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs Natalia & Shayna Baszler

This match between both the teams was tremendous. The Women’s Superstars together tried to make their match good. Carmella entered and she was talking to Corey Graves. The match continued and Baszler eventually pinned Morgan for the win. After the match, Queen Gelina came and attacked Rhea Ripley, while Carmella made Natalia and Shayna Baszler in bad shape. The two came together once again.

ResultNatalia and Shayna Baszler win

– Becky Lynch segment on Raw

Becky Lynch talks about her match against Bianca Blair at WrestleMania while cutting the promo. Lynch said that no one has been able to beat him for this championship. Later, Becky told that the fans chose Blair before her and that is why she made herself like this. He later talks about taking Blair to the hospital and eventually claims victory over Blair.

Backstage Austin Theory talked about Pat McAfee and claimed that he would defeat Finn Balor on this episode of Raw.

– Finn Balor vs Austin Theory

The guest commentator was announced before the match. It was none other than Pat McAfee. The match started between both the superstars and Pat tried his best to interfere. However, the match continued and the duo put on a tremendous performance together. In the end, Balor and Theory tried to register the victory with their main moves. Pat distracted Theory and Finn Balor took advantage of this to win over Theory.

Result: Finn Balor wins

– Randy Orton & Riddle vs Otis & Chad Gable

Chad cut the promo before the match. Later the match started and both the teams did a good job. On a few occasions it seemed that the Heel Stars would win but in the end the Raw Tag Team Champions had the upper hand. Riddle won the match by putting Broderek on Gable. After the match, Otis attacked Randy Orton and Riddle. Later, the Street Profits came and took Alpha Academy outside the ring and then targeted Riddle.

ResultRandy Orton and Riddle win

– Dana Brooke & Reji vs Tamina & Akira Tozawa (Mixed Tornado Tag Team Match)

This match did not last long. The match saw some funny moments and in the end Reiji pinned Akira to register the win.

Result: Dana Brooke and Reggie win

– AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins (If Rollins wins, he will fight Edge at WrestleMania instead of Styles)

This match of both the legendary superstars proved to be very good. They used a lot of good moves and finishers together. At the end of the match, AJ Styles was about to put his finisher but Edge came and attacked him with a steel chair. As a result, the match ended with DQ and Styles won. After the match, Seth revealed that he would not let the next episode of Raw happen until he got his WrestleMania spot. They destroyed things later.

Result: AJ Styles won by DQ

Thus ended the stellar episode of Raw.

