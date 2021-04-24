Roman Reigns Challenges Daniel Bryan to Title Match

The latest episode of the WWE smackdown was nothing greater than a letdown for a lot of followers, as nothing, a lot actually passed off within the episode though there was not something mistaken with the present, it went the way in which it was purported to be however nonetheless, there may be nothing a lot thrilling in regards to the newest episode of the smackdown.

WWE SmackDown 23 April 2021 Outcomes

Though there was a great match that passed off which was between Apollo crews and Kevin Owens which occurred for the Intercontinental Championship, Mysterious and Alpha Academy additionally had a match in opposition to one another which was enjoyable to look at for the viewers. Additionally Cesaro and Roman Reigns are persevering with with their drama for the WWE Common Championship because the present was kicked off by Cesaro who tried to agitate the present WWE Common champion Roman Reigns and the episode ended when Roman Reign got here out to lastly handle the Swiss Cyborg’s problem.

As Cesaro got here out to kick off the present, he was doing his promo and was interrupted by Seth Rollins int the center of his dialog that he was having with the followers as Rollins began flaunting about the truth that on the Wrestlemania 37 he was the explanation that he lastly gave the efficiency of his lifetime whereas combating in opposition to him, he was throwing excuses in regards to the rain delay that he sates is the explanation of him not performing effectively within the match. Cesaro then went on to name Seth Rollins on the stage moderately than standing to date approach after which Seth Rollins began strolling in direction of the ring however abruptly Jey Uso’s music begins to play and he additionally got here down in direction of the ring stating that Cesaro has didn’t beat Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as they each collect to choose a battle with Cesaro and simply earlier than the battle was about to go down, Daniel Bryan enters the scenario and states that Cesaro deserves a shot on the belt and additional acknowledged that Roman Reigns is nothing however a product of nepotism, simply after which Roman Reigns music hits as he walks down in direction of the ring with Paul Heyman as Jey Uso instantly modified sides and stood with Roman Reigns as Rollins watched it taking place as Reigns went on to name Daniel Bryan and Cesaro a bunch of losers which arrange a match between Daniel Bryan and Cesaro vs Roman Reigns and Jey Uso because the match ended off as Daniel Bryan and Cesaro went on to defeat Reigns and Uso.

The following match occurred between Tamina and Nia Jax wherein Tamina got here out because the winner though the match was dominated by Nia Jax, Then the match passed off between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens for the intercontinental championship wherein Apollo Crews defeated Kevin Owens but it surely took a number of work for him to defeat him.