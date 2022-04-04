Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania

(NEXSTAR) – Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the “Winner Takes All” main event at WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium to become the only Heavyweight Champion in WWE. The pair made headlines over two days of matches that drew more than 150,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys’ home in Arlington, Texas.

The two Titans went back and forth as they hit the ringside barricades and kicked each other’s signature moves. In the end, Reigns hit one last spear to take down “The Beast” and won a pinfall.

Reigns and Lesnar have been emerging as two of the top modern stars of sports entertainment over the past year. Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumble and immediately chose Reigns at his WrestleMania…