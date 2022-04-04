Roman Reigns wins, Pat McAfee stuns

The night of WrestleMania 38 kicked off the hype with an electric return of Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin, raising hopes for night two of WWE’s premiere event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The main event of the night – and the entire event – was the WWE Championship and Universal Championship winner-take-all match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. After each opponent struck each other, Reigns emerged victorious against Lesnar, earning him the status of the company’s top star.

Another pair of celebrities made their WrestleMania debut on Sunday. “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville won an incredibly entertaining anything match against Sami Zayn, who has been working since the Royal Rumble…