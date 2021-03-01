Romantic conflict with the most qualified bachelors – Galte

Akash Puri’s second romantic film as a hero was done long back with its shoot and the film is getting ready for release. As announced by the team, the film will be released in theaters on June 18, which means it will take on Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor at the box office.

Most Eligible will appear on screen on June 18, a day after the release of Bachelor Romantic. Interestingly, both films target younger audiences.

In the announcement poster of the release date, Akash is seen locking Ketika Sharma’s lips. Set to become a new-age love story, the romantic is directed by Anil Paduri under the Puri Jagannath Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banner.

Ramakrishna and Makarand Deshpande will be seen in lead roles in Sunil Kashyap’s musical film.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)