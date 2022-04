romario shepherd run out video: watch video romario shepherd run out ayush badoni just like ms dhoni; MS Dhoni-Romario Shepherd: MS Dhoni is a keeper, but why compare this SRH bowler to Mahi?

Mumbai: Thanks to the brilliant innings of captain KL Rahul (68) and Deepak Hooda (Deepak Hudda, 51), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 12th match of IPL 2022 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium on Monday. A target of 170 runs was given to win. LSG scored 169 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Captain KL Rahul and Deepak…