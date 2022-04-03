The Blues suffered a home loss this Saturday (1-4) and are anxious ahead of Real Madrid’s welcome to the Champions League.

CHalsey leaned heavily and completely missed her game against Brentford. The final score is final: 1-4 in favor of Brentford.

And yet, the Blues opened the scoring in the 48th minute via Rudiger, but the game quickly turned in favor of the visitors, who equalized through Vitaly Genault. Then, it only took ten minutes for the bees to clear all the suspense. Christian Eriksson doubled the bet in the 54th minute before Vitaly Genault gave his double at the hour mark. Yoann Visa delivers a crushing blow to a Chelsea that was already amorphous…