Romelu Lukaku in a tough round at Chelsea: “He should look in the mirror and lose weight”, tackles an ex-blues coach

“I’m not happy at Chelsea”, Since these statements in the Italian press just before the new year, Romelu Lukaku has been criticized from all sides. Whether by the British press, by Chelsea supporters, or even by coach Thomas Tuchel. Since then, gradually, he has lost his place as the undisputed holder of the Blues and has been forced to apologize to his teammates.

The latest hints from the Italian press don’t help. According to him, the Red Devil no longer likes Chelsea and would already like to return to Milan.

Even though internally he has made amends and he keeps his face, the relationship with the blues is now very complicated. Especially when the club’s former glory starts adding up to its two cents.

Glenn Hodl, Chelsea’s manager between 1993 and 1996, has been critical of the Belgian situation: “Lukaku’s problem isn’t Thomas Tuchel, it’s not related to his style of play…