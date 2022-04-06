‘Romelu Lukaku needs to look in the mirror and lose weight’, claims former Chelsea manager

after four months, Romelu Lukaku It still seems that he is paying a heavy price for his clumsy statements at the end of December. Criticized by Chelsea fans, he slowly lost his place as the undisputed holder of the Blues, after being forced to apologize to his teammates.

And even though he may have made amends and is trying to keep face, we have a feeling something has broken out between Lukaku and his childhood girlfriend, Chelsea. Especially since the former glory of the club does not miss the opportunity to get involved to add his little grain of salt.