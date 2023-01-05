LATEST

Ronaldo appears in “Al-Nasr” training, and the “Al-Hilal” star is challenging

Posted on

The Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, appeared on Wednesday for the first time in the training of the Saudi club Al-Nasr, to which he moved on a free transfer, after he was presented to the fans at the “Marsool Park” stadium in Riyadh.

“Madeira Rocket” participated in the training at Prince Abdul Rahman bin Saud Stadium at the club’s headquarters, at the end of the “Al-Alamy” preparations to face its guest team, Al-Ta’i, today, Thursday, for the 12th round of the Saudi League, according to the newspaper “.sportslocal.

The team’s coaching staff, led by French coach Rudi Garcia, concluded the training session with maneuvers on the half-field before the players headed to the match camp.

On the other hand, Ali Al-Bulayhi, the defense star of the Saudi club Al-Hilal, who is considered the traditional rival of Al-Nassr, said that “Ronaldo’s deal will benefit Saudi Arabia, because he is among the best players in the world,” adding: “I wish him success, and I tell him we will see you soon.”

Al-Bulayhi added, in an interview with Al-Riyadiah newspaper, “I only fear myself, and Ronaldo will know who Al-Bulayhi is when I am at full strength.”

Regarding his participation with the Saudi national team in the World Cup finals, and his presentation to a distinguished level against the Argentine national team, he said: “It does not matter who Al-Bulayhi plays against, the important thing is that I am confident in myself, so I do not fear any football player, no matter who he is.”

And he added, “I told Messi that even if you play 5 matches against us, you will not be able to beat us.”

It should be noted that Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr matches are very popular in Saudi Arabia and the Arab world, and the Clasico between them is equivalent to the Zamalek and Al-Ahly Clasicos in Egypt.

Ronaldo, who became without a club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November, joined Al-Nassr last week with a two-and-a-half-year contract in a deal that media valued at more than 200 million euros ($210.94 million).

Ronaldo achieved many titles after an impressive career in Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, in which he won the Spanish League twice, the Cup twice, the Champions League four times, and the Club World Cup three times.

He also won the Italian League twice and the Italian Cup once in the three years he spent at Juventus before returning to the ranks of United, with whom he had won the English Premier League three times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup twice, the Champions League once and the Club World Cup once.

Ronaldo’s transfer has been the subject of countless rumours, with some reports stating that his contract includes a clause that would allow him to join Newcastle United on loan, while others have claimed that the player who wore the former “No. Ronaldo.

