Porto, Portugal – Cristiano RonaldoWorld Cup swan song dream alive in Qatar, but only after Portugal escaped late play of penalties missed by Turkey Burak Yilmazi Porto in a tense 3-1 Path C playoff semi-final victory.

Portugal is developing a habit of making life difficult for itself by scoring an automatic qualifying for Qatar 2022 by scoring a 90th-minute goal in a 2-1 loss against Serbia in Lisbon last November. And the 2016 European champions face North Macedonia in a win-or-bust tie for a World Cup place at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday.

Think North Macedonia will be easy? Ask Italy, which will now miss a second consecutive World Cup after losing 1-0 to ranked outsiders in Palermo…