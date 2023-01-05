- Ronaldo’s fate was decided by participating in the Al-Tai matchKoora
- Ronaldo and victory.. The first “unhappy” news for Don fansfree
- 3 conditions for Ronaldo to participate against Al-TaiNews24 – Akhbaar24
- Because of this obstacle, Ronaldo is not eligible to play with Al-Nassr yetSports News – Sky News Arabia Sky News Arabia Sports
- Double dilemma.. Will Cristiano participate in the Al-Tai match?Koora
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
Ronaldo’s fate was decided by participating in the Al-Taei-Kooora match
By
Posted on