LATEST

Ronaldo’s goalkeeper twin.. the two handsome men who served in Afghanistan

Posted on

Who are Ronaldo’s two bodyguards?

  • Portuguese twins Sergio and Jorge Ramalero are the bodyguards of Ronaldo, and his companions in all his movements.
  • The Portuguese twins are distinguished by their handsomeness, which the Portuguese star’s followers noted on social media, in addition to their elegance evident in all the shots.
  • Sergio and Jorge are twin brothers who served as soldiers in an elite unit of the Portuguese Special Forces in Portugal Afghanistan.
  • They later joined the Portuguese police, before they specialized in protecting politicians and judges, to contract with them Ronaldo Later in 2021.
  • The Portuguese newspaper “Flash” said that the twins asked to take leave without pay from the police force, to devote themselves to protecting Ronaldo and his family.
  • Reports indicated that Ronaldo was allocating a salary of $ 1.5 million annually to his former bodyguard, “Nuno”, which is the amount that each of the Ramalero brothers is expected to receive.
  • The Ramalero twins appear in most of the shots in which the Portuguese star appears outside the stadium, wandering the streets or while traveling with his family, as their mission is to accompany him wherever he goes.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

414
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
357
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
343
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
301
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
291
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
288
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
278
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
275
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
274
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
271
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top