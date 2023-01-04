Ronaldo’s goalkeeper twin.. the two handsome men who served in Afghanistan

Who are Ronaldo’s two bodyguards?
- Portuguese twins Sergio and Jorge Ramalero are the bodyguards of Ronaldo, and his companions in all his movements.
- The Portuguese twins are distinguished by their handsomeness, which the Portuguese star’s followers noted on social media, in addition to their elegance evident in all the shots.
- Sergio and Jorge are twin brothers who served as soldiers in an elite unit of the Portuguese Special Forces in Portugal Afghanistan.
- They later joined the Portuguese police, before they specialized in protecting politicians and judges, to contract with them Ronaldo Later in 2021.
- The Portuguese newspaper “Flash” said that the twins asked to take leave without pay from the police force, to devote themselves to protecting Ronaldo and his family.
- Reports indicated that Ronaldo was allocating a salary of $ 1.5 million annually to his former bodyguard, “Nuno”, which is the amount that each of the Ramalero brothers is expected to receive.
- The Ramalero twins appear in most of the shots in which the Portuguese star appears outside the stadium, wandering the streets or while traveling with his family, as their mission is to accompany him wherever he goes.