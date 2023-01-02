Ronaldo’s salary per month, hour and second … an incredible amount!

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo receives an imaginary amount with his new club, Al-Nasr, Saudi Arabia, although he is on the threshold of 38 years of age, which raises controversy about the record deal concluded by the two parties, pending the arrival of the “legend” to Riyadh tomorrow, Tuesday.

And the Saudi victory had officially announced his contract with Ronaldo for two and a half seasons for 500 million euros, and according to a simple mathematical calculation, he will receive 200 million euros per year, 16.6 million euros per month, and he will receive 3.8 million euros per week, and 547,945 euros per day, and in The hour is 22831 euros, and 380 euros per minute, and it even reached the point that dividing his salary per second amounts to 6.3 euros.

Ronaldo wants to fulfill his dream of staying in the stadiums until he reaches the age of 40, and he will be under the spotlight as the largest deal in the history of the Middle East and the Asian continent, compared to the high artistic value that he derived from his legend in the international stadiums.

And the pioneers of social networking sites entered into a long controversy about Ronaldo’s entitlement to the huge sum of money that he will receive with victory at a time when he reached an advanced age. While others believe that Ronaldo should not have moved to the Saudi League, stressing the need for him to retire from playing in order to preserve his legend and historical figures.

It is noteworthy that Ronaldo’s deal raised the shares of victory in various channels, as the number of followers of victory on “Instagram” increased in just 24 hours from 800 thousand to five million and 600 thousand followers, and its market value jumped 20 million euros at once to reach 79 million euros.

