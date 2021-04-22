Ronda Rousey pregnant, expecting first child with Travis Browne

Former UFC girls’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey introduced that she is 4 months pregnant yesterday through her Instagram web page.

“I can’t cover it anymore, so it’s time to point out it off,” Rousey stated whereas seated subsequent to her husband and former UFC heavyweight, Travis Browne. The couple have been married since 2017.

Rousey gained judo bronze on the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She then began a profitable combined martial arts profession with Strikeforce earlier than becoming a member of the UFC when the corporate was acquired by Zuffa, the then dad or mum firm of the UFC.

Following her reign as probably the most profitable feminine MMA fighters on the planet, Rousey then joined the WWE to start out a profession in professional wrestling.

Rousey left the world of MMA with a report of 12-2. She remained undefeated till she defended her title towards Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Australia in November 2015. The pinnacle kick knockout landed by Holm is likely one of the most highlighted KO’s within the sport.

“Rowdy” would return a yr later to lose by knockout as soon as once more, this time by the hands of arguably the best feminine fighter on the planet in Amanda Nunes.

