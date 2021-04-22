LATEST

Ronda Rousey pregnant, expecting first child with Travis Browne

Avatar
By
Posted on
Ronda Rousey pregnant, expecting first child with Travis Browne

Former UFC girls’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey introduced that she is 4 months pregnant yesterday through her Instagram web page.

“I can’t cover it anymore, so it’s time to point out it off,” Rousey stated whereas seated subsequent to her husband and former UFC heavyweight, Travis Browne.  The couple have been married since 2017.

Rousey gained judo bronze on the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She then began a profitable combined martial arts profession with Strikeforce earlier than becoming a member of the UFC when the corporate was acquired by Zuffa, the then dad or mum firm of the UFC.

Following her reign as probably the most profitable feminine MMA fighters on the planet, Rousey then joined the WWE to start out a profession in professional wrestling.

Rousey left the world of MMA with a report of 12-2.  She remained undefeated till she defended her title towards Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Australia in November 2015.  The pinnacle kick knockout landed by Holm is likely one of the most highlighted KO’s within the sport.

“Rowdy” would return a yr later to lose by knockout as soon as once more, this time by the hands of arguably the best feminine fighter on the planet in Amanda Nunes.

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com
– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out alone and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that might assist me obtain my aim of telling tales that will in any other case go untold. We satisfaction ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.
– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Critically….. I watch numerous films.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
48
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
45
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
43
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
40
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
39
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top