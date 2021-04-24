Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: Why was the ‘Jersey Shore’ star arrested? – Film TMT

Keep in mind Ronnie Ortiz-Magro from the beloved actuality TV present Jersey Shore? The fact star identified finest for his on-and-off, extremely poisonous relationship with Sammi “the Sweetheart” has had a historical past of home violence and bother with the legislation since he grew to become well-known. From what we’ve seen on Jersey Shore although, we sadly can’t say we’re stunned.

Only recently, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested after allegedly attacking a associate in Los Angeles. Throughout the time, he was together with his three-year-old daughter, and he additionally at the moment is on probation. Discover out all the small print concerning the star right here.

Ronnie’s arrest

The thirty-five-year-old ex-reality star was arrested at 11:50 within the morning on Thursday within the Northridge space by the Los Angeles Police Division. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Division instructed Individuals that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested resulting from suspicion of intimate associate violence with accidents and with priors. The well-known celeb was then taken to Van Nuys jail to get booked.

Nevertheless, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s keep in jail turned out to be fairly quick, as he was launched later that exact same day on a $100,000 bail. TMZ captured a video of the movie star being picked up on the police station and brought away in a white Mercedes at round 7:18 pm on Thursday evening. Following the star’s arrest, his attorneys have stepped ahead to share an announcement obtained by TMZ.

Ronnie’s legal professional, Scott Leemon instructed TMZ: “We’ve got simply realized of the brand new allegations in opposition to Ronnie and want some further time to additional examine. As such, we is not going to be making another statements at the moment”. Whereas this already appears like dangerous information for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, the star has already been in bother with the legislation previously, and this may doubtless solely make his state of affairs worse.

On probation

What places this actuality star in troubled waters is that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was at the moment on probation throughout his arrest on Thursday morning for the same incident. Again in 2020, he had already agreed to go on probation as a part of a plea deal in a earlier home violence case that concerned Jen Harley, an ex-girlfriend whom he shares his three-year-old daughter with.

Final Might, the truth star pleaded no contest to at least one depend of home battery and one depend of resisting arrest in line with TMZ. Due to this, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needed to endure thirty-six months of probation (which he’s at the moment nonetheless serving), thirty days of group service, and needed to additionally donate $20,000 to a battered ladies’s shelter in Los Angeles.

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have had a really risky and sophisticated relationship historical past previously, and have time and time once more accused each other of each abuse and infidelity. The 2 have since been in new relationships as of final October, and so they formally referred to as it quits in early 2019. Nevertheless, the 2 nonetheless share a three-year-old daughter by the identify of Ariana Sky with one another.

Jen Harley speaks out

Jen Harley had no involvement with the incident that led to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s arrest in Los Angeles, however as a result of Ariana Sky was within the image throughout this occasion, Jen Harley needed to decide up her daughter after Ronnie was locked up. The mom had apparently been all the best way in Las Vegas throughout that point.

“I would like my child dwelling”, Jen Harley wrote on her Instagram after information broke out about Ronnie’s arrest. In one other submit shared to her Instagram followers, the ex-girlfriend took an image of herself holding on to the three-year-old little one who stared again into the digital camera and captioned it with: “Can’t drive dwelling like this, however I’ll maintain her so long as she wants it”.