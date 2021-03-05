ENTERTAINMENT

Roohi movie cast, release date, trailer and everything you need to know about Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma comedy horror

Posted on
Loading...

This March you are going to see another comedy horror starring Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, Ruhi Movies. Here you should know about Bollywood’s latest Ruhi film cast, release date, trailer videos, news updates.

Loading...

Ruhi (Previously titled “Ruhi Afjana”) Is a Hindi comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock TMTs.

Loading...

Watch the official trailer video below:

Loading...

Loading...

The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, alongside Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur star of Prime Video) in another supporting role.

Loading...

This comedy horror film story is the story of a ghost who kidnaps a bride on her honeymoon.

Loading...

Also read: What will happen when Roohi is with Mohammad Rao Raj Rao, Janhvi Kapoor?

Loading...

song Nadiyon paar ()Music play again) Is a remake version of the famous 2004 Shamur Party song let the music play. The music of the film was composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

Loading...

Loading...

The Roohi film was set for release in June 2020 but the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in India disrupted production and was scheduled to release dramatically at a later date Thursday, 11 March 2021.

Loading...

Must read: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s Badami shooting begins, glimpse from set

Loading...

Get the latest entertainment news updates, Celebrity News Gossip, Latest movies news, Celebs Photos, Video; Like or follow us on social media platforms.

Loading...

What should I follow Twitter, instagram, reddit, Wire, And Google News For more latest news and updates.

Loading...
Tags: Bhumi Pednekar, comedy movie, Horror film, janhvi kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor Movies, The music play again, Nadiyon Paar Roohi Song, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkumar Rao Movies, Rajkumar Rao Ruhi, Ruhi, Ruhi 2021 Movie, Ruhi Afzana Movie, Ruhi Cast, Roohi Janhvi Kapoor, Ruhi Movie Cast, Ruhi Movie Plot, Ruhi Rajkumar Rao, Ruhi Release Date, Ruhi Songs, Ruhi Kahani, Shamur, Shamur played The Music, Upcoming Hindi Movie, Varun Sharma

Loading...
Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
929
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
855
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
748
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
720
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
705
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
685
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });