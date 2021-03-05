Roohi movie cast, release date, trailer and everything you need to know about Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma comedy horror

This March you are going to see another comedy horror starring Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, Ruhi Movies. Here you should know about Bollywood’s latest Ruhi film cast, release date, trailer videos, news updates.

Ruhi (Previously titled “Ruhi Afjana”) Is a Hindi comedy horror film directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock TMTs.

Watch the official trailer video below:

The film stars Rajkumar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the lead roles, alongside Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur star of Prime Video) in another supporting role.

This comedy horror film story is the story of a ghost who kidnaps a bride on her honeymoon.

song Nadiyon paar ()Music play again) Is a remake version of the famous 2004 Shamur Party song let the music play. The music of the film was composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, IP Singh and Jigar Saraiya.

The Roohi film was set for release in June 2020 but the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in India disrupted production and was scheduled to release dramatically at a later date Thursday, 11 March 2021.

