Roommates with the CEO (episode-8)

They both went into their rooms.

In Vansh room :-

Vansh :- why? What was wrong with me? When I was around her, why I can’t be like how I want. Why? I was feel very comfortable with her. Why? I can’t see when she was sad. Why?

(He was angrily throwing the things)

Riddhima heard those sounds and went into his room.

When she entered into vansh room, she saw, the room is very messy.

Riddhima :- are you mad? What’s this?

Vansh :- leave me alone! (Angry)

Riddhima :- what if I said no!

She hold his arms and make him sit.

(When she touches him, his anger melts and he became very sad. She kept her phone aside on cupboard and She take his face into his palms.)

Riddhima :- please calm down! Don’t get angry.

At same time her phone rings.

They both see the phone screen. Vansh saw kabuthar……..

Vansh :- who is this kabuthar?

Riddhima: – it’s …… .. Kabir.

Vansh grinds his teeth and become angry. He grab the phone and put in on speaker.

Kabir :- hi dear! What are you doing?

Vansh fumes in anger.

Vansh signs her with eyes to talk with him.

Riddhima :- nothing! You?

Kabir :- dreaming about us!

Riddhima :- what? (In terror)

Kabir :- I am just kidding. (Laughs)

Vansh was fuming in anger. If he get a chance, he will kill him.

Riddhima observes it and she got a crazy idea.

Riddhima :- no problem. If start talking with you, I don’t now, how the time flies. You are a stress burster.

Vansh angrily cut the phone.

Riddhima :- why you cut the phone? I was talking with kabuuuu.

Vansh angrily get up from the bed.

Vansh :- then, why did you come here? Go and talk with him.

Riddhima giggles.

Vansh :- so, you have done it on purpose? That means……. You deserve punishment.

Vansh walks slowly towards riddhima. Maintaining his flirty smile.

Riddhima steps back.

He pulls her by her waist.

Vansh :- go and get ready. Let’s go out.

By saying this, he left the room.

Vansh had taken riddhima to a beautiful restaurant.

Old lady :- hi vansh! After a long time.

Vansh: – hi ms.mehara!

Mehara :- last time, I saw you with your sweetheart.

Riddhima get uncomfortable after listening the word sweetheart. She became curious, and asked her.

Riddhima: – sweetheart?

Mehara :- his grand maa. He always brings her grandmother her. But for the first time, he brings a gorgeous girl. That means, you are very special to my vansh.

Vansh smiles.

Mehara :- god bless you both.

They both sit down.

Vansh hold riddhima’s hand.

Vansh :- whatever I had said, it’s not true. Please, give me sometime. I will handle everything.

Riddhima hold his hand.

Riddhima smiles.

They both enjoy their dinner and went back to home.

Riddhima: – goodnight Mr. Raisinghania.

Vansh hold her wrist.

Vansh :- don’t leave me. (Puppy cute face)

Riddhima smiles and hugged him very tightly.

They both lost in each others embarrass.

The beautiful moment is distributed by a phone call.

Riddhima :- vansh, your phone is ringing.

Vansh :- let it be.

(By continuing their hug)

Riddhima: – vansh leave me.

Vansh leave her and answer the phone.

His expression changes.

Vansh :- riddhima, I am going out. Don’t wait for me.

Riddhima :- can I come with you?

Vansh :- no (stern tone)

He left from their.

Riddhima was waiting for him at living room.

After some time.

Suddenly the door have opened.

Riddhima was shocked.

Vansh holds a beautiful women in his arms. (She was unconscious)

Precap :- riddhima said, I don’t want to talk with you vansh. Just leave me.