Rooster Star Faces NRLW Grand Final Ban | Manning River Times

Sydney Roosters’ prop Sarah Togatuki will have to move to the NRL judiciary on Tuesday to avoid missing the NRLW Grand Final with a suspension. Togatuki was cited for a grade two reckless high tackle on Brisbane’s Lavinia Gold in the fourth minute of the Roasters’ 22-16 semifinal win over the Broncos on Sunday. Gold was dropped for the HIA and didn’t return, leaving the roosters prop staring at a two-game ban. Togatuki could receive a one-game suspension if she takes an early guilty plea, but such a move would exclude her from Sunday’s decider at Radcliffe. Togatuki, who has been one of the rosters’ most consistent performers this season, has no choice but to fight charges in the judiciary to play in Sunday’s Grand Final against St.