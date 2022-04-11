Rory McIlroy 18th hole bunker shot video, reaction, Augusta, finishing position

Rory McIlroy ended his remarkable final round at the 2022 Masters with an immediately-iconic shot, giving him hope of winning the tournament.

McIlroy, 32, made a bunker shot near the middle of the green on a par-4 18 and watched as he took a long and right left turn in the cup for a round-sealing birdie at Augusta on Sunday.

The unreal shot gave him a final round 64 (8-under par) to match the lowest final round in Masters history, joining Gary Player’s 64 in 1979. This is in line with the course record of 63 held by Nick Price (1934) and Greg. Norman (1996).

His bogey-free round included six birdies and one eagle. McIlroy, who is 7-under for the tournament and has never won…